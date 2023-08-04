Stablecoins Offering Less Stability for Coinbase

Being a go-to for crypto newbies and occasional users can still be a backbone for Coinbase’s business. Coinbase did increase the spread it earns on some retail transactions in the first quarter and said it hadn’t seen an effect on customer behavior. But the question of the stability of these fees remains relevant. For example, though it might no longer have to compete with the likes of FTX for advanced traders, the likelihood of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds finally being approved means that Coinbase might have to compete with them for more casual ones.