Stanford student cracks Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing Chat secrets twice: Details
- According to a report by Matthhias Bastian at the Decoder, Liu from Stanford passed the protections built into the search engine twice. Liu broke the system even when Microsoft implemented filtering to prevent any kind of prompt injection attacks.
Microsoft’s ChatGPT powered Bing browser is gaining prominence after the company introduced the more powerful AI based browser. Although, a student from Staford has managed to break into the secrets of Microsoft’s Bing Chat using a popular method called prompt injection.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×