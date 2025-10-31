Elon Musk’s Starlink begins hiring for India rollout
Summary
The SpaceX-owned Starlink is hiring in finance and accounting domains—for roles like payments manager, accounting manager, senior treasury analyst, and tax manager.
NEW DELHI : Months after receiving approval to launch satellite internet services in India, Elon Musk-owned Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt. Ltd has begun hiring in the country.
