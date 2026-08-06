Startup Raises $700 Million to Replace Data-Center Wires With Light

Anissa Gardizy, The Wall Street Journal
2 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:32 PM IST
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A Lumilens optical transceiver, which converts electrical signals into light so data can travel over fiber-optic cables.
Summary
Lumilens, which makes optical gear to speed up data flowing between AI servers, is valued at $5.5 billion in new funding.

Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.

The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.

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