Startup Raises $700 Million to Replace Data-Center Wires With Light

Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.
Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.
The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.
The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.