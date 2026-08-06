Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Startup Raises $700 Million to Replace Data-Center Wires With Light

Anissa Gardizy, WSJ
2 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:32 PM IST
A Lumilens optical transceiver, which converts electrical signals into light so data can travel over fiber-optic cables.
A Lumilens optical transceiver, which converts electrical signals into light so data can travel over fiber-optic cables.
Summary

Lumilens, which makes optical gear to speed up data flowing between AI servers, is valued at $5.5 billion in new funding.

Gift this article

Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.

Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.

The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.

The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Anissa Gardizy

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyStartup Raises $700 Million to Replace Data-Center Wires With Light

Startup Raises $700 Million to Replace Data-Center Wires With Light

Anissa Gardizy, WSJ
2 min read6 Aug 2026, 07:32 PM IST
A Lumilens optical transceiver, which converts electrical signals into light so data can travel over fiber-optic cables.
A Lumilens optical transceiver, which converts electrical signals into light so data can travel over fiber-optic cables.
Summary

Lumilens, which makes optical gear to speed up data flowing between AI servers, is valued at $5.5 billion in new funding.

Gift this article

Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.

Lumilens, a two-year-old startup building optical-interconnection technology for data centers, has raised more than $700 million at a $5.5 billion valuation, as firms search for better ways to connect growing numbers of artificial-intelligence chips.

The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.

The financing was co-led by Atreides Management, Bain Capital Ventures, Meritech, Seligman Ventures and Spark Capital, the company said. The San Jose, Calif.-based company has raised more than $900 million since its founding and recently began shipping equipment into the data centers of a large hyperscale cloud provider it declined to name. The agreement is worth billions of dollars over the next several years, the company said.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Anissa Gardizy

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyStartup Raises $700 Million to Replace Data-Center Wires With Light
Read Next Story