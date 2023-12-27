Steamy Romances and Vampires: The Chinese-Backed App Appealing to American Moms

The formula is gaining traction with American consumers. The app briefly surpassed ByteDance’s TikTok as the most downloaded entertainment app in Apple’s App Store last month. Of the 16 million global downloads the app has garnered so far, some 4.8 million are in the U.S., making it the company’s biggest market, according to mobile data and analytics provider Data.ai.More than 60% of the firm’s revenue comes from the U.S., according to Jia.