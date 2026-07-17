Still leaving your home unwatched? These 5 indoor security cameras help you keep an eye on everything

All people have felt this worry at some point of time while leaving the house: Is the dog tearing up the couch? Did the kids get back from school safely? Did the parents eat their lunch right? Is the gas stove turned off properly? Are all the ACs turned off? The anxiety is real and it doesn't go away easily. The solution is to install an indoor security camera in your home that quietly monitors your home and gives you some much-needed peace of mind.

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That said, installing an indoor security camera can be a bit of a hassle for a lot of people owing to the fear of drilling holes in walls, running wires, and paying hefty monthly fees to a third-party security company. But in 2026, installing an indoor security camera doesn't need to be worrisome task for anyone. The internet right now is filled with devices that are entirely plug-and-play, highly affordable, and stream crisp HD video straight to your smartphone. Whether you need to monitor domestic help, check in on an elderly parent, keep an eye on your kids or keep a watch on your pet, a smart indoor camera can do that and much more, easily.

So, here we have curated a list of the best indoor security camera for your homes. But before we get into the specifics, take a look at the factors that you should consider while buying an indoor security camera.

Factors to consider while buying an indoor security camera Video Resolution: Look for least a 1080p Full HD camera for clear video. However, if you want sharper details consider a 2K or 3K camera.

Field of View: Look for a viewing angle ranging between 110°–140°. Alternatively, you can look for pan-and-tilt cameras can rotate to eliminate blind spots.

Night Vision: To get clear videos at night or in darkness, look for infrared (IR) night vision or colour night vision cameras.

Two-Way Audio: Look for cameras with built-in microphones and speakers if you want to communicate with your family members or pets.

Storage Options: Look for local microSD card storage or cloud-based storage options.

Best indoor security cameras for homes

The Qubo Smart Cam 360° 3MP (2K) comes with a modern design and motorised pan-and-tilt mechanism that delivers 360-degree room coverage. Its 3MP (2K) camera captures sharp footage with improved clarity, making it easier to recognise faces and important details compared to standard Full HD cameras. The camera features Colour Night Vision, AI-powered person detection, motion tracking and instant app alerts to keep you informed of activity at home. Built-in two-way audio lets you communicate with family members or pets remotely, while support for both microSD and cloud storage ensures flexible recording options.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP (2K / 1296p) Field of View 360° Panoramic Coverage (Pan & Tilt) Night Vision Colour Night Vision with Infrared Vision Two-way Audio Yes Storage Options microSD Card (up to 256GB), Cloud Storage Connectivity Options 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Person Detection, Motion Tracking, Intruder Alarm, Instant App Alerts, Alexa & Google Assistant support, STQC Certified Reason to buy Good video quality Good night vision, motion detection Easy to use Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the security camera's video quality crystal clear and appreciate its features like motion/person tracking and accurate motion detection. The camera is easy to set up and use, and offers good night vision for ordinary purposes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this security camera for its video quality and night vision.

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This CP PLUS indoor security camera with a sleek pan-and-tilt design that blends easily into modern homes. It is equipped with a 4MP Quad HD sensor, which captures sharp, detailed footage with improved colour reproduction during the day. Its 355° pan and 66° tilt coverage helps eliminate blind spots, while IR Night Vision provides clear monitoring in low-light conditions up to 15 metres. Other smart features include AI human detection, motion tracking, two-way audio, instant alerts, built-in siren and compatibility with Alexa and Google Home.

Specifications Camera Resolution 4MP Quad HD (2560 × 1440) Field of View 355° Pan, 66° Tilt, 108° Diagonal Viewing Angle Night Vision IR Night Vision (up to 15 metres) Two-way Audio Yes Storage Options microSD Card (up to 256GB), Cloud Recording Connectivity Options 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Sound Detection, Built-in Siren, Press-to-Call Button, Cry Detection, Privacy Mode, Alexa & Google Home Support, Instant Push Notifications Reason to buy Easy installation Good camera quality Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this security camera easy to install and use, and appreciate its usefulness, with one mentioning it's perfect for elderly person security. They also appreciate its camera quality.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this security camera for its video quality and ease of use.

This Godrej security camera comes with a 3MP (2K) camera that captures sharp, detailed footage with enhanced colour reproduction. It gets a motorised 355° pan and 90° tilt mechanism that provides near-complete room coverage, while infrared night vision ensures clear visibility even in complete darkness. It also gets AI-powered human detection, automatic motion tracking, two-way audio and real-time mobile alerts to help users stay connected to their home. Additional features include support for both local and cloud storage.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP (2K / 2304 × 1296) Field of View 355° Pan, 90° Tilt Night Vision IR Night Vision (up to 15 metres) Two-way Audio Yes Storage Options microSD Card (up to 256GB), Cloud Recording Connectivity Options 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Instant Motion Alerts, Privacy Mode, Two-way Talk, Alexa & Google Assistant Support, Mobile App Control Reason to buy Good image quality Good camera quality Value for money design Reason to avoid Average motion detection

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the security camera's picture quality impressive, with one mentioning its 3MP resolution, and consider it worth the money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this security camera for its video and image quality.

This Qubo Smart Cam is equipped with a 3MP (2K) camera that delivers crisp, detailed footage with enhanced colour accuracy. Its 360° pan-and-tilt functionality eliminates blind spots, while colour night vision and infrared LEDs provide clear monitoring even in dimly lit environments. It also gets AI-powered human detection, motion tracking, instant smartphone alerts and two-way audio features that help users stay connected to their homes even when they are away.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP (2K / 2304 × 1296) Field of View 360° Panoramic Coverage (Pan & Tilt) Night Vision Colour Night Vision with Infrared LEDs Two-way Audio Yes Storage Options microSD Card (up to 256GB), Qubo Cloud Storage Connectivity Options 2.4GHz Wi-Fi Special Features AI Human Detection, Motion Tracking, Person Detection, Instant Motion Alerts, Privacy Mode, Alexa & Google Assistant Support, STQC Certified, Mobile App Control Reason to buy Good video quality Good night vision Value for money Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this security camera to be of good quality with sharp, clear video that works well both day and night, and appreciate its 360-degree view and value for money. The installation process is simple, and they consider it useful for home security.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this security camera for its video quality and night vision feature.

This Trueview security camera is equipped with a 3MP (2304 × 1296) camera that captures sharp, detailed footage with vibrant colours. Its 355° horizontal pan and 90° vertical tilt coverage minimises blind spots, while infrared night vision ensures reliable monitoring in complete darkness. It also gets smart features like AI motion detection, two-way audio, real-time alerts and compatibility with Alexa that make it an excellent choice for keeping an eye on children, pets and elderly family members.

Specifications Camera Resolution 3MP (2304 × 1296) Field of View 355° Pan, 90° Tilt Night Vision Infrared Night Vision (up to 10 metres) Two-way Audio Yes Storage Options microSD Card (up to 128GB), Cloud Storage Support Connectivity Options Motion Detection, Motion Tracking, Real-time Alerts, Alexa Compatibility, Mobile App Control, H.265 Video Compression Reason to buy Good video quality Easy to use Value for money Reason to avoid Average connectivity Average sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the security camera to be of good quality and value for money, with high-definition 3MP video clarity and easy installation. They appreciate its usefulness in shops and homes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this security camera for its video quality and ease of use.

Top 3 features of the best indoor security cameras for homes

NAME CAMERA RESOLUTION NIGHT VISION TWO-WAY AUDIO Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro 4MP 2K Colour Night Vision with Infrared Vision Yes CP PLUS 4MP Quad HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Quad HD IR Night Vision Yes Godrej 3MP Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera 2K IR Night Vision (up to 15 metres) Yes Qubo Smart 360° 3MP [2K] Wi-Fi Security Camera 2K Colour Night Vision with Infrared LEDs Yes Trueview 3MP WiFi Robot Security Camera QHD Infrared Night Vision (up to 10 metres) Yes

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The Research I’ve used and tested hundreds of security cameras including indoor and outdoor models. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of indoor security cameras across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their camera technology, night vision feature, motion detection feature and factors that impact their performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.