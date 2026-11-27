Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI): At nine, he was making videos in a bathroom, driven by nothing more than curiosity and a love for creating. At 17, Kerala's Raul John Aju, popularly known as India's 'AI Kid', found himself taking a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow. It is a journey that even he admits he could never have imagined.

From experimenting with AI to developing AI-powered tools, training thousands of people and building his own technology venture, Aju has been steadily turning his childhood curiosity into an entrepreneurial journey. Sharing the photograph with Putin on Instagram, the teenager reflected on how far he had come, while acknowledging that there was still much more to learn and achieve.

“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here,” Aju wrote on Instagram.

Beyond milestones and appearances, he focused on how the experience has shaped him personally. “More than anything I’ve achieved, I’m grateful for the person this journey has helped me become.”

The teenager said interacting with leading experts and experienced minds gave him a fresh perspective on his own journey. He added that the experience made him realise how much more he needed to learn and explore in the field of artificial intelligence.

“Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn,” he added.

Aju also acknowledged the support of those who had been part of his journey, expressing gratitude to the AI Journey team, his parents and friends for standing by him and encouraging him along the way.

“Thank you AIJ, everyone at AIJ, and especially my parents for always believing in me. Also @jaybhadwal and @the_harryeffect @josh.joji luv u :)..And to everyone who’s been part of this journey, thank you for making a little kid’s dreams come true.”

“Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell.” He concluded the post with a picture of himself with Vladimir Putin.

In another Instagram post accompanying a video of his meeting with Putin, the young innovator expressed amazement at how far he had come.

“Still trying to process this. From being a little kid making videos for fun to meeting President Putin at 17, life has given me opportunities I never even knew to dream of,” he wrote.

“So much more to learn, so much more to do. Grateful for every single person who’s been part of this journey,” he added.

Known as the ‘AI Kid of India’, the Kerala teenager has attracted attention for developing artificial intelligence tools, conducting AI training programmes and turning his interest in the technology into a startup.

One of the notable aspects of his entrepreneurial journey is that his father works with him and reportedly receives a monthly salary of ₹2 lakh, according to Gulf News.

Aju studied as a Plus Two Commerce student at North Edappally GHSS while pursuing his interest in artificial intelligence. His LinkedIn profile identifies him as the founder and Chief Technology Officer of AIRealm Technologies, where he works on developing AI products, conducting experiments and creating practical technology solutions.

Through AIRealm Technologies Pvt Ltd, Aju has developed several AI-based projects and tools. Profiles of the young innovator have reported that he has created around 15 AI tools and trained nearly five lakh people in artificial intelligence.

Among his projects is JustEase, an AI-based initiative developed in collaboration with the Kerala government to help people access information and make decisions during emergencies.

He has also worked on Rescue AI, a project aimed at providing emergency guidance, information about laws and access to legal assistance.

His work has also taken him to prominent technology platforms. In 2026, Aju attended the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, where he interacted with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and discussed the role of young people in the artificial intelligence era, as per the outlet.

From creating his first video at the age of nine to building AI-based solutions and attending international technology conferences, Aju's journey has attracted attention for his early interest in technology and entrepreneurship.