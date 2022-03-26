Streaming audio climbs the charts with marketers, but some want more certainty

The influx of advertisers, among other factors, has driven ad prices higher, however: Podcast CPMs—or the cost of 1,000 audience impressions—rose to $26 in the third quarter of 2021, up from $22 for the same period in 2019, rising above streaming TV ad costs in the process, according to SMI’s data. The entire ad industry saw spend disrupted in 2020, but radio was an especially hard-hit category.