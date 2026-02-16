Strong ties between US and India in AI has tremendous potential for healthcare, education:Rubrik CEO

New York, Feb 16 (PTI) A strong partnership between India and the US in AI offers a tremendous opportunity to deliver across sectors such as healthcare, education, job training and digital literacy, a senior official of AI operations giant Rubrik has said.

Chairman and CEO of security and AI operations giant Rubrik, Bipul Sinha, made these remarks.

"I have been a huge proponent of the India-US relationship because the US has the technological know-how, technology IP and technology scale. India has a human scale. India has a 1.4 billion population and a youth population, tremendous growth rate of a large economy," Sinha told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

Sinha will attend the India AI Impact Summit being hosted in New Delhi from February 16-20, a global gathering of leaders, policymakers and innovators from across the world for deep-dive discussions on the way forward for AI.

Sinha, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and The Wharton School alumnus who co-founded the Palo Alto-headquartered Rubrik in 2014, highlighted that as investment and technology propel India's growth, "so America and India coming together, particularly around AI, the opportunity is tremendous to deliver healthcare, deliver education, deliver job training, digital literacy, AI literacy and AI-enablement of the population."

He emphasised that "technology is the answer" if a country has to move hundreds of millions of people into the middle class.

"And AI could be a very, very strong partnership between America and India that helps American businesses deliver the right technology to Indian organisations and for India to really uplift the population into a very large and thriving middle class," he said.

Sinha termed Artificial Intelligence as the "most transformational technology in our lifetime", saying it will have "significant implications" for individuals, societies, businesses as well as nation states.

For individuals and society, he said, AI will be about job training and adopting new work patterns, while for businesses, it entails both risk and reward.

"Because AI promises 100 times more opportunities and also 100 times more risk, because now somebody can control your whole business operations remotely and do tremendous damage."

For a nation state, at a time when "we are in this new industrial age", and where a particular country exists would be very important, AI has significant implications.

"India being the technology hub, India being the largest at-scale technology talent, AI is particularly important for Indian businesses to serve the world," Sinha said.

In a country of 1.4 billion people, "think about healthcare, education, and so many services that you can provide using AI at scale. The opportunity is tremendous."

Responding to a question on the discussions he hopes to have with participants and stakeholders at the Summit, Sinha said his focus is going to be on "how do you adopt agentic work at scale and not undertake a huge risk."

Highlighting Rubrik's motto of 'unleash agents, not risk', Sinha said the focus would be on "what are the risks of agents? How do you deploy agents at scale? How do you monitor and govern agents? How do you ensure that there is trust in the AI system? From monitoring of agentic work to governance and creating guardrails of agentic work, and if they misbehave, how do you undo and take out the bad effects of compromised agents?"

Emphasising that all these are very critical questions, Sinha said, "if you think about the Global South and the need for healthcare services, education, digital literacy, job retraining, all of that would require huge trust in the AI system. That's what Rubrik is focused on - helping government and businesses deploy agentic work at a scale with trust."

Sinha also described AI as being the "new industrial age", with the new factory of intelligence requiring GPUs, data centres, significant investment across the board, which he said can be quite a hurdle for many countries.

"I would say the Indian government and Indian businesses have done a great job of coming together, and they have already committed around 100 billion dollar committed around these new factories of intelligence.

"India is taking huge strides in data centres, huge strides in the production of that intelligence. India has a unique place," because AI will be delivered as an intelligent solution, which requires business understanding and business processes understanding.

"India is taking a significant leap" with data centre investments, tax incentives by the government and infrastructure investment in AI. "I'm very, very hopeful about how both private, public, the whole market segments are focused on AI in India," he said.

Rubrik leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds, while Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes, the company said.

The high-powered event in New Delhi will be the first-ever AI summit hosted in the Global South and is anchored in the three guiding principles of 'People, Planet and Progress'.

Sinha said he is "very excited" to be a part of the Summit, as he emphasised that the three Chakras of "people, planet, progress" that form the thematic foundation of the event are "very aligned."

"Because you have people-implication of AI, you have planet-implication of AI because of the energy needs, and then you have progress because AI is progressing.