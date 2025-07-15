Stuffcool launches Click Trio 10,000mAh magnetic powerbank for iPhone users

Stuffcool has launched the Click Trio, a new 10,000mAh wireless powerbank designed primarily for Apple device users. This portable charger offers wireless charging for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro, aiming to provide a convenient power solution on the move.
The Stuffcool Click Trio comes with a compact form factor, measuring 7.13 cm by 10.95 cm by 1.85 cm and weighing 210 grams. The device is manufactured in India and holds BIS certification, ensuring it meets local safety and quality standards. It incorporates multiple safety mechanisms to provide secure charging for connected devices.
This powerbank supports magnetic wireless charging with output levels up to 15W for Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones using compatible MagSafe cases. For iPhones, it offers wireless charging at 7.5W. The device also includes a built-in 20W Type-C cable and a dedicated 20W Power Delivery (PD) Type-C port for wired charging options.
Additionally, the Click Trio features a 3W integrated charging module for the Apple Watch, allowing users to charge their watch alongside other devices. Its design includes an aluminum stand, adding functionality for device support during charging.
Technical details of the Click Trio show input specifications of 5V/3A, 9V/2A, and 12V/1.5A through the Type-C port. Output ratings on the Type-C port reach up to 20W, with the built-in cable delivering a maximum of 18W. Wireless charging offers multiple levels: 5W, 7.5W, 10W, and 15W for phones, while the Apple Watch receives 3W. The device is also airline-safe, enabling users to carry it during flights without restrictions.
The Click Trio powerbank is priced at Rs. 2,699 and is available for purchase on Stuffcool’s official website.
Alongside this launch, Stuffcool recently introduced the ChargePlug Mini, a universal multi-plug designed for Indian households. It measures 5.52 cm by 7.62 cm by 4.43 cm and weighs 110 grams. The ChargePlug Mini features a single universal socket compatible with high-power 10A appliances and includes a built-in 20W GaN fast charger.
This multi-plug supports two Type-C Power Delivery ports and one USB-A Quick Charge port, enabling fast simultaneous charging of multiple devices. The ChargePlug Mini is offered at an introductory price of Rs. 999, reduced from Rs. 1,999, and is available on Stuffcool’s website and Amazon.in. It comes with a six-month warranty.
