Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed yet. Know here’s why

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed yet. Know here’s why2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:23 AM IST
WB Games has reportedly delayed the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. The DC Comics looter-shooter game, originally set for a May 26 launch, has been pushed back to an undisclosed date later this year. The delay is said to be due to bug fixes and ensuring a polished launch, despite fan backlash over developer Rocksteady Studios' shift to a live-service model instead of their traditional single-player Batman storylines. However, sources indicate that the core gameplay will not be affected by the delay or fan feedback.
