Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed yet. Know here’s why

WB Games has reportedly delayed the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. The DC Comics looter-shooter game, originally set for a May 26 launch, has been pushed back to an undisclosed date later this year. The delay is said to be due to bug fixes and ensuring a polished launch, despite fan backlash over developer Rocksteady Studios' shift to a live-service model instead of their traditional single-player Batman storylines. However, sources indicate that the core gameplay will not be affected by the delay or fan feedback.

The reported delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may actually work in favor of the game, as it was initially set to compete with major titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo IV. The delay removes the game from direct competition and provides a safer launch window. While the game was originally scheduled for release in 2020, it was delayed for optimization reasons. The recent State of Play presentation confirmed rumors that the game would feature a battle pass system and menu elements similar to live-service titles, with all unlocks being purely cosmetic. Rocksteady Studios also promises to support the game post-launch with new playable characters, missions, and weapons at no extra cost, without the use of loot boxes.

According to the game's FAQ page, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature four main characters - Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark - and will require an internet connection to play, even in solo mode. The game centers around a four-player co-op system where players must stop the Justice League members who have been brainwashed by Brainiac. The game also offers full cross-platform support at launch and promises to introduce new content such as playable characters, missions, and weapons at no extra cost. While a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold membership isn't needed for console play, it is required for online co-op.

For those who may not be familiar, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in the Arkhamverse, in contrast to another co-op game Gotham Knights published by WB Games, which was released last year. However, Gotham Knights suffered from optimization issues, leading to performance problems on PC, while the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X versions were limited to 30fps.

The upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to be released later this year on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.