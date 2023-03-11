Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed yet. Know here’s why

The reported delay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League may actually work in favor of the game, as it was initially set to compete with major titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo IV. The delay removes the game from direct competition and provides a safer launch window. While the game was originally scheduled for release in 2020, it was delayed for optimization reasons. The recent State of Play presentation confirmed rumors that the game would feature a battle pass system and menu elements similar to live-service titles, with all unlocks being purely cosmetic. Rocksteady Studios also promises to support the game post-launch with new playable characters, missions, and weapons at no extra cost, without the use of loot boxes.