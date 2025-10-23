Sundar Pichai hails 'verifiable' quantum computing breakthrough as Google's Willow surpasses ability of supercomputers

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has developed an algorithm called “Quantum Echoes” on its “Willow” quantum computing chip, which claims to replicate on similar systems and surpass the performance of classical supercomputers. CEO Sundar Pichai hailed the “verifiable” breakthrough.

Advertisement

It was detailed in a paper published on Wednesday in the journal Nature. Google said that the algorithm operated 13,000 times faster than the most advanced supercomputer available, adding these advancements suggest promising applications in fields such as medicine and materials science, with useful quantum technology expected within five years, according to Bloomberg.

Sundar Pichai on Willow chip “Our Willow chip has achieved the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage. Willow ran the algorithm - which we’ve named Quantum Echoes - 13,000x faster than the best classical algorithm on one of the world's fastest supercomputers. This new algorithm can explain interactions between atoms in a molecule using nuclear magnetic resonance, paving a path towards potential future uses in drug discovery and materials science,” Sundar Pichai said on X.

Advertisement

He added, "And the result is verifiable, meaning its outcome can be repeated by other quantum computers or confirmed by experiments. This breakthrough is a significant step toward the first real-world application of quantum computing, and we're excited to see where it leads.

Advertisement

Tom O’Brien, a staff research scientist at Google Quantum AI who supervised this work, said, “The key thing about verifiability is it’s a huge step in the path toward a real world application. In achieving this result we’re really pushing us toward finding mainstream.”

Also Read | Google and Apple face extra UK scrutiny over strategic role in mobile platforms

Meanwhile, Alphabet’s shares rose by as much as 2.4% in New York trading on Wednesday, the report noted.

This breakthrough moves Google closer to tapping into the immense processing power promised by quantum computing, a goal also being chased by competitors such as Microsoft Corp., International Business Machines Corp., and several startups. It follows Google’s December claim that its Willow chip solved an issue in five minutes that would have taken a supercomputer 10 septillion years.

Advertisement

Quantum computers perform calculations using tiny circuits, similar to traditional computers, but they do so in parallel rather than sequentially, which makes them significantly faster. Although many companies have claimed to build quantum systems that outperform classical computers, the main challenge has been identifying practical applications for this technology.