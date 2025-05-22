Sundar Pichai: Pro-competitive AI, powered by deep research, is Google’s path forward
SummarySundar Pichai reaffirms Google’s faith in deep tech and fundamental research to power future AI products, even as regulatory heat and rivals like OpenAI test the company’s $2-trillion dominance.
CALIFORNIA : Marking a decade as Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai reaffirmed his faith in the power of fundamental research to drive the company’s future in artificial intelligence, even as it faces rising competition and regulatory scrutiny.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story