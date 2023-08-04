Superconductors’ Viral ‘LK-99’ Moment Takes Investors for a Wild Ride
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Aug 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Summary
- Share prices skyrocket, then sink, for companies that don’t even have a direct link to room-temperature superconductors
The hope and hype surrounding superconductors took off this week, as stocks with a perceived connection to the latest research swung wildly and videos by once-obscure scientists went viral.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less