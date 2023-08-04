Superconductors’ Viral ‘LK-99’ Moment Takes Investors for a Wild Ride

The buzz around superconductors has remained elevated since March. That is when Ranga Dias, a physicist at the University of Rochester, published a piece in the prestigious journal Nature, arguing the rare-earth metal lutetium combined with nitrogen and hydrogen was a superconductor at a temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit. It also did so at pressures less extreme than what is required for many known superconducting materials. Dias’s claim and his prior work have been heavily scrutinized by his scientific peers, including accusations of fabricated data and plagiarism.