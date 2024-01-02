Supreme Court’s Chief Justice Focuses Year-End Report on AI

On the plus side, Roberts said, AI can help people without access to lawyers, such as by finding the right forms and answering basic legal questions. But AI also “made headlines this year for a shortcoming known as ‘hallucination,’ which caused the lawyers using the application to submit briefs with citations to non-existent cases. (Always a bad idea.)," Roberts wrote. “Some legal scholars have raised concerns about whether entering confidential information into an AI tool might compromise later attempts to invoke legal privileges."

