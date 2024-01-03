Sustainable Energy Goals Require Public Investment in Emerging Technologies, BCG Chair Says
SummaryBoston Consulting Group Global Chair Rich Lesser spoke with The Wall Street Journal about the role of technology in the shift away from fossil fuels.
In December, more than 190 governments at the United Nations climate conference approved an agreement calling for a transition away from fossil fuels to combat global warming.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more