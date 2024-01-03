Sustainable Energy Goals Require Public Investment in Emerging Technologies, BCG Chair Says

Rich Lesser: I think the sense of urgency in the world continues to grow…Right now, if you look at the full range of technologies we need, about 55% of those technologies—the most obvious is solar, wind, a lot of the battery technologies—they are now cost-competitive. But if you assume interest rates are going to moderate, and that was certainly the signal out of the Fed, they don’t have to come all the way back down to zero for these technologies to be well in the money and affordable. So that’s good. The technologies we need to keep making progress this decade are mostly available to us.