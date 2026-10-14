Swadeshi Jagaran Manch demands ban on Elon Musks Starlink, says 'significant threat to national security'

New Delhi [India], : The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch , an affliate of the RSS, has called for a ban on satellite-based internet services provided by Elon Musk-led Starlink in India, citing severe concerns that the platform poses a "significant threat to national security."

According to the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh , Starlink's satellite network risks circumventing domestic regulatory mechanisms, allowing domestic user data to be transferred overseas without sovereign surveillance or oversight.

Speaking to ANI on the issue, SJM National Co-Convener Ashwani Mahajan said, "The organisation called for a ban on the satellite-based internet services provided by Elon Musk's Starlink, citing the potential for the company to pose a significant threat to national security. The concern stems from the fact that Starlink utilises laser technology to transmit messages between satellites, potentially bypassing India's designated internet gateways; this means data could be transmitted abroad without Indian oversight, creating a major security risk."

Mahajan further raised alarms regarding the presence of unauthorised Starlink terminals inside the country and the potential for their misuse by anti-national elements.

"Furthermore, unauthorised Starlink equipment has already been discovered in various locations within India. There are apprehensions that if this technology falls into the hands of smugglers, terrorists, or other criminal elements, it could lead to serious national security and law-and-order issues," he added.

Hitting out at Elon Musk over his recent public remarks regarding market access and regulatory approvals in India, the SJM co-convener accused the billionaire of attempting to arm-twist the government.

"Elon Musk has chosen a public forum to seemingly pressure the Indian government, alleging that the government favours certain companies while withholding a license from his own. However, we know that India has consistently fostered competition in the telecom sector; this competition has resulted in India having the cheapest data in the world," Mahajan asserted.

Meanwhile, a research paper by the Kutniti Foundation, a Delhi-based operational think tank, titled "An appraisal of technology for geopolitical control," seeks to caution of the rise of Starlink. The paper argues that the satellite network does not just serve commercial interests but acts as an instrument to exert US geopolitical influence.

The argument presented in the report says that while Starlink positions itself as a provider of connectivity to underserved populations, it functions as a "wolf in sheep’s clothing," acting as a key asset for the U.S. "Intel-Military-Industrial complex".

The report’s argument lies in the theory of "weaponised interdependence." It asserts that whoever controls the hub of a global network gains both the ability to observe and the ability to deny access. According to the report, Starlink integrates these capabilities into a single, vertically integrated platform.

The report highlights some key areas in which it argues Starlink works to facilitate the US dominance. It details how Starlink enables numerous U.S. intelligence programs, including ECHELON and various SIGINT/COMINT operations, utilising a space-based sensor mesh and advanced ground stations that bypass local governance.

Citing contracts with the U.S. Department of Defence, the Space Force, and the National Reconnaissance Office , the report describes Starlink as a "dual-use" technology. It argues that the satellite network serves as a "future combat concept test bed," capable of enhancing U.S. battlefield communications, missile tracking, and surveillance of moving targets.

The report claims a pattern of "kill-switch" threats, where the service has been used or restricted based on the political preferences of the U.S. government or its allies. Another argument by the authors speaks to how, by providing internet to remote regions, Starlink gains legitimacy while simultaneously establishing a direct, unregulated connection between end-users and US infrastructure.

The report also speaks of Starlink's alleged ‘resistance’ to the laws of nations. The report claims a pattern in Starlink selling its service prior to securing licenses, contesting regulations, and only complying when faced with coercion. The report cites an example of Brazil, where Starlink was reportedly faced with freezing of its assets in the country. In 2024, Brazil's Supreme Federal Court froze and later unfroze Starlink's financial assets and bank accounts following a legal dispute.

The authors of the study claim that the possible entry of Starlink poses a direct threat to India’s "technological sovereignty" and the stability of its domestic New Space industry. India’s space economy is currently valued at $8 billion with a share of 2–3% in the global space economy. It is projected to grow five-fold to $40–45 billion over the next decade, with its global share targeted at 8% by 2030. Over the last twelve years, the Government has significantly accelerated the commercialisation of the space sector through major institutional reforms and private sector participation.

"For India, any satellite network whose terminal-level control sits outside Indian jurisdiction is a standing lever over Indian security decisions," the report warns.