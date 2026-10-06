Tablet shipments decline 3.8 pc YoY, hit by memory price inflation: Report

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Tablet PC shipments in India declined by 3.8 per cent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2026 due to a rise in memory chip prices, market research firm Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday.

The tablet PC segment priced below ₹20,000 was most impacted by the memory price hike, with a 43 per cent dip in supplies during the reported quarter.

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"Tablet shipments in India declined 3.8 per cent YoY in Q2 2026. The decline was driven by brands starting to pass higher input costs on to consumers, increasing overall selling prices. India's tablet market has begun to face pressure from memory price inflation, more prominently from Q2 2026 onwards," the research firm said.

Counterpoint Research said that the brands have increased prices across their portfolios and streamlined memory variants.

"The sub- ₹20,000 segment, which has traditionally formed the backbone of India's tablet market, was most impacted by the memory price hike, declining 43 per cent YoY in Q2. The above ₹20,000 segment emerged as a key battleground, growing 27 per cent and capturing 74 per cent of the market. This was driven by brands increasing prices and streamlining their portfolios, with consumers moving towards premium products," Counterpoint Research Principal Analyst Anshika Jain said.

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According to the firm, the shift towards the higher-price segment resulted in a 15 per cent increase in average selling price, she said.

"There has been a notable movement in the market towards larger screen sizes, especially for screens larger than 12 inches, at a price point greater than ₹20,000, as consumers increasingly view the tablets as a secondary screen," Jain said.

The ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 price band saw strong growth of 45 per cent YoY, supported by brands such as OnePlus and Lenovo.

Despite a dip in supplies, domestic manufacturing grew 30 per cent YoY in Q2, as established players, such as Samsung and Lenovo, continued to expand their local production.

"Brands including OnePlus and OPPO are also deepening their manufacturing presence in India. On the demand side, the impact of elevated memory prices is expected to continue in festive seasons, though the promotions might provide some support to demand," Jain said.

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