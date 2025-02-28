Technology
Tablets find more takers in India than ever before
Shouvik Das 6 min read 28 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryWith larger displays, strong batteries and affordable accessories mimicking the laptop experience in a lightweight format, tablets are finally picking up pace in a market where laptops were always a bigger preference.
Delhi-based corporate professional, Subhajit Sengupta, snagged an Apple iPad last year in e-commerce platform Amazon’s early-season sale. Today, the 11-inch tablet is a permanent feature in Sengupta’s travel ensemble, who does not own a personal laptop any longer.
