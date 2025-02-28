Tablets find more takers in India than ever before

Nair added that the company’s tablets are seeing a sharp pick-up on quick commerce platforms, too. “On Zepto, our Lenovo Tab M11 is the most-purchased tablet, and we’re optimistic about scaling this channel further to enhance accessibility and convenience for our customers. In the next six to 12 months, we foresee a continued rise in the demand for accessories, peripherals, tablets, and entry-level devices, given their lower ticket sizes and immediate replacement needs," he said.