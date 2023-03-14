Taiwan’s dominance of the chip industry makes it more important

The chip industry was built on globalisation, with every part of the supply chain supporting it. TSMC’s fabs, based on efficiency and high-skilled, long-hour labour, could make chips faster and more accurately than any rival. Experts agree that replicating this supply chain elsewhere would be inefficient. Mr Chang told reporters in November that the cost of making chips in America would be 55% higher. He reportedly told Nancy Pelosi that American efforts to bring the business home were “doomed to fail". Yet the shift to local supply chains is happening, boosted by covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. Governments want critical tech made in safer places, closer to home. And America and China are competing to control the most sophisticated chips that may prove crucial to the next generation of advanced weapons.