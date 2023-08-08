Taiwan’s TSMC to Build First European Chip Plant in Germany
The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
Summary
- Move reflects Europe’s efforts to increase its resilience to geopolitical shocks
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will build its first European chip factory with support from the German government, the latest move to make the continent less dependent on high-tech imports out of Asia.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less