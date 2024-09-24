Talk to Judi Dench and John Cena! Meta reportedly set to bring celebrity voices to upcoming AI feature
Meta is expected to reveal a feature enabling users to pick celebrity voices for its AI chatbot, with stars like John Cena participating. This announcement will likely occur during the Connect conference, as Meta seeks to enhance its AI capabilities across platforms.
Meta Platforms, Facebook's parent company, is likely to unveil a new feature this week that allows users to select celebrity voices for its AI chatbot, according to a report by Reuters on Monday. Well-known actors, including Judi Dench, Kristen Bell, and John Cena, have reportedly signed on to lend their voices to the company’s digital assistant, which resembles OpenAI's ChatGPT.