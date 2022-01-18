Tamil Nadu couple to host Harry Potter-themed wedding in Metaverse | Watch video

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No zoom calls, no Teams, and no Google Meet, this Tamil Nadu couple is going to set a phenomenal example of a never-seen virtual wedding this February. On the first Sunday (Feb 6) of February, Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will be hosting their wedding reception in Metaverse. The couple will customarily tie the marriage knot in the morning, but their reception will be hosted digitally in the evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dinesh who is an associate at IIT madras said that this will be India's first metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain. Dinesh said it was his idea of hosting a Metaverse wedding reception and his fiancée, a software developer, also liked the idea.

The couple will log into a link that will take them to a virtual venue--which is Harry Potter's Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Both Dinesh and Ramaswamy are Potterheads. The couple will meet and greet their friends and family on the virtual mode from across the world. The unprecedented marriage has collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup, Dinesh informed.

"We are creating our metaverse called Tardiverse, developed in @0xPolygon blockchain, so don’t worry, make it happen successfully, first Indian metaverse startup," he added.

Dinesh said he has been mining into cryptocurrency for the past year and since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse therefore he decided to have a reception in Metaverse. Besides, considering the Covid situation, the couple found the wedding idea appropriate.

Metaverse combination of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality, and video where lifelike avatars meet in realistic 3D buildings and other virtual reality environments.

The avatars of Dinesh and his fiancée will be dressed in traditional Indian clothes and all the guests will be given the link to choose an avatar. They will be dressed in Indian and western clothes and will interact in one-hour reception. Guest would be able to present the gifts in a form of GPay, gift vouchers, cryptocurrencies, etc.

