Targeting global chip shifts more important than self-sufficiency: Chris Miller

“The EU is playing no role in the development of AI today. Japan, another key leader, is underperforming relative to its GDP in terms of its role in advanced technologies. Taiwan is already vastly overperforming in its impact on AI. China, meanwhile, is trying hard to compete—but is doing so from a position of relative weakness. It is taking up a tricky position in global geopolitics, which is to simultaneously take on all the major economies at the same time. India, on this note, is a rapidly growing challenger," he said.