Last year, a ransomware attack on Jaguar Land Rover cost its parent Tata Motors an estimated £260 million. Now, Tata Electronics—one of Apple's largest iPhone suppliers in India—has confirmed a cyberattack that allegedly exposed sensitive client information. Mint explains what such attacks mean for Tata’s global ambitions.
Mint Explainer | From JLR to iPhones, are cyberattacks hurting Tata's global goals?
SummaryOver the past 18 months, separate cyberattack incidents have involved TCS, JLR and now Tata Electronics. What's happening?
Last year, a ransomware attack on Jaguar Land Rover cost its parent Tata Motors an estimated £260 million. Now, Tata Electronics—one of Apple's largest iPhone suppliers in India—has confirmed a cyberattack that allegedly exposed sensitive client information. Mint explains what such attacks mean for Tata’s global ambitions.
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