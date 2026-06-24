Mint Explainer | From JLR to iPhones, are cyberattacks hurting Tata's global goals?

Last year, a ransomware attack on Jaguar Land Rover cost its parent Tata Motors an estimated £260 million. Now, Tata Electronics—one of Apple's largest iPhone suppliers in India—has confirmed a cyberattack that allegedly exposed sensitive client information. Mint explains what such attacks mean for Tata’s global ambitions.
Last year, a ransomware attack on Jaguar Land Rover cost its parent Tata Motors an estimated £260 million. Now, Tata Electronics—one of Apple's largest iPhone suppliers in India—has confirmed a cyberattack that allegedly exposed sensitive client information. Mint explains what such attacks mean for Tata’s global ambitions.
What happened at Tata Electronics?
On Monday, Tata Electronics admitted that a cyberattack may have leaked sensitive internal information linked to its clients. While the company claimed that none of its systems was brought down by the attack, and operations at its multiple facilities continue as expected, media reports said investigations are underway.
What happened at Tata Electronics?
On Monday, Tata Electronics admitted that a cyberattack may have leaked sensitive internal information linked to its clients. While the company claimed that none of its systems was brought down by the attack, and operations at its multiple facilities continue as expected, media reports said investigations are underway.
Apple is investigating the breach to gauge its severity. Reports suggest the attackers claim to have accessed internal design documents belonging to Apple and Tesla, both clients of Tata Electronics. Since Tata Electronics is privately held, disclosures are at the company's discretion.
Why can cyberattacks prove to be expensive?
Even when no customer data is stolen, cyberattacks can be extremely expensive because the damage extends far beyond the initial breach. Companies may have to shut down systems, pause production lines, and even restrict access to critical internal networks while investigating the incident. Additional costs include restoring and investing in backup systems. If a ransom is paid, the financial hit can run up to millions of dollars. Reputational damage can also affect future business opportunities.
Did Tata see such attacks before?
Yes. In August last year, Tata Motors-owned British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover suffered a ransomware attack that disrupted production in the UK and other locations. In April 2025, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. was linked to investigations surrounding a cyberattack on UK retailer Marks & Spencer.
Could Tata face a credibility challenge?
While a single cyber incident is unlikely to damage the Tata Group's standing with global customers, cybersecurity experts say repeated breaches across group companies could attract greater scrutiny. Over the past 18 months, separate incidents have involved TCS, JLR and now Tata Electronics.
While the Tata group remains one of India's largest conglomerates engaged in long-term business deals with global clients, recurring attacks could be a concern.
"Any customer would be wary of cyber breaches regardless of how big their supplying company is, and that always poses a reputational threat," said Pawan Duggal, a senior cyber security advocate.
How costly could the breach become?
Though Tata Electronics has said there has been no disruption to operations, costs could still arise if investigations confirm a significant breach. Past incidents show how expensive cyberattacks can be.
Tata Motors took a hit of £260 million in the quarter following the cyberattack on JLR, Mint reported on 5 February.
Global shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk faced a $300-million hit during 2017's NotPetya ransomware attack, and the world's largest meat processing company, JBS Foods, lost $11 million during a targeted ransomware attack in 2021. For now, neither Apple nor Tesla has indicated any action against Tata Electronics.