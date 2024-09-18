Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Tata, Analog Devices in alliance to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing

Tata, Analog Devices in alliance to explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing

Gulveen Aulakh

  • Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks signed a memorandum of understanding with Analog Devices India.

At the signing ceremony – (Sitting) Dr. Randhir Thakur, managing director & CEO, Tata Electronics and Vivek Jain - executive vice president, Global Operations and Technology, Analog Devices. (Standing) – N. Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI.

Tata group and Nasdaq-listed semiconductor major Analog Devices, Inc. have formed a strategic alliance to explore opportunities such as semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Tata Electronics, Tata Motors, and Tejas Networks signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ADI to enhance strategic and business cooperation, explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI's products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure, the companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Tata group's semiconductor making company Tata Electronics is investing in its own facilities by building India's first fab in Dholera, Gujarat with a total investment of $11 billion. In addition, Tata Electronics will be investing another $3 billion in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam for the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips.

Tata Electronics and ADI will explore opportunities to manufacture ADI's products in Tata Electronics' fab in Gujarat and the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) in Assam.

Also Read: Tata Electronics plans to build two more chip fabs in Dholera

Tata Motors and ADI intend to explore opportunities in electronics hardware components for energy storage solutions and power electronics in both commercial and passenger vehicle businesses.

Tejas Networks and ADI plan to explore opportunities in electronics hardware components for network infrastructure.

Strategic road map alignment discussions

The companies will also have strategic road map alignment discussions, they said. The joint effort is expected to be mutually beneficial and will mark a significant step in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India both for domestic and global consumption.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons, said, “The Tata Group is deeply committed to pioneering a thriving semiconductor industry in India. We are excited to partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve our customers."

Also Read: TCS working with Tata Electronics to build first made-in-India chips

"At ADI, we are thrilled to join efforts with the Tata Group in advancing India's semiconductor ecosystem. This joint effort aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the region. By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata's vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure. Together, we are not only building a stronger semiconductor ecosystem but also shaping the future of global electronics manufacturing," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair at ADI.

The partnership is likely to be seen in the upcoming fabs being planned by the Tata group, as reported by Mint earlier this week.

The partnership is the third such alliance announced by the Tata group in the last few weeks.

Tata Electronics entered into a strategic partnership with ASMPT Singapore, a global supplier of hardware and software solutions, to manufacture semiconductors and electronics, to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem in India. The move aims to accelerate readiness for its semiconductor assembly and test facilities in Vemagal, Karnataka and Jagiroad, Assam.

Also Read: Can Tata and Adani give Nvidia a run for its money

The partnership will focus on workforce training, advancing service engineering infrastructure, automation, spare supports and boosting R&D initiatives in the area of wirebond, flip chip, advanced packaging and, integrated system packaging. This partnership shall also focus on energy and material efficiency to promote sustainable growth and strengthen the semiconductor supply chain ecosystem.

Earlier this month, it inked an agreement with Tokyo Electron Ltd (TEL), a leading global supplier of semiconductor equipment and services, for collaborating to accelerate semiconductor equipment infrastructure for the fab and assembly, testing, marking, and packing (ATMP) plant.

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen covers both corporate and economy, and policy sections of Mint. She also covers telecom, IT from the corporate side and disinvestment, finance ministry from the economy side. Gulveen finds the rare mix of sectors she covers to be incredibly interesting.
