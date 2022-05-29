The 2022 Tata IPL concludes tonight. The Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 finale is scheduled for tonight. It will be played between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium (erstwhile Motera) in Ahmedabad. This is the first time that a new entrant, Gujarat Titans, has made into the final of an IPL season. Gujarat Titans here has home advantage while the Rajasthan Royals will be playing its second finale tonight.

The IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will start at 8 pm tonight. It will be streamed through Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports network. GT will be led by Hardik Pandya while the RR is being captained by the Sanju Samson.

Gujarat Titans relies heavily on Rashid Khan while the Rajasthan Royals has Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin to spin it off for them. Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne and since then had a rough patch to make it to the finals. Tonight will be its second chance to lift the trophy. The in-form Jos Buttler will be its biggest watchout tonight.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans has stunned many in its journey to the finale of Tata IPL 2022. The new entrant has some firepower in its batting and bowling departments. Tonight it depends upon David Miller, its captain Pandya, and Matthew Wade.

The 2022 IPL witnessed many firsts. The reliable Tata Group became its title sponsor, two new teams; Gujarat and Lucknow were added to it and all the league matches were played at Mumbai and Pune only. For the final, BCCI chose the renamed Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Tata IPL 2022 final match will be streamed via Disney+ Hotstar in India. For the TV enthusiasts, the final can be seen across Star Sports network that includes, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live commentary can be heard in Hindi and English.