Tata IPL 2022 final: Debutant Gujarat Titans to take on RR tonight for the title

Gujarat Titans relies heavily on Rashid Khan while the Rajasthan Royals has Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin to spin it off for them. Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of IPL in 2008 under the leadership of Shane Warne and since then had a rough patch to make it to the finals. Tonight will be its second chance to lift the trophy. The in-form Jos Buttler will be its biggest watchout tonight.

