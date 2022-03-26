Tata IPL 2022 starts tonight with many firsts. Where and when to watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kicks off tonight. Into its 15th edition, IPL 2022, has many firsts. Tata Group is now the title sponsor of this premier league. Two new teams, Lucknow and Gujarat, joined the format taking the total to ten teams this year. IPL 2022 will start tonight with the opening match between the defending champions, Chennai versus the Kolkata who were the runners up last year. Despite all this people are still curious where to watch and when. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 kicks off tonight. Into its 15th edition, IPL 2022, has many firsts. Tata Group is now the title sponsor of this premier league. Two new teams, Lucknow and Gujarat, joined the format taking the total to ten teams this year. IPL 2022 will start tonight with the opening match between the defending champions, Chennai versus the Kolkata who were the runners up last year. Despite all this people are still curious where to watch and when.

Typically, IPL night matches start at 7:30 pm IST and now with the digital and app-based ecosystem, the streaming has become customized. The day matches will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight between CSK and KKR.

Typically, IPL night matches start at 7:30 pm IST and now with the digital and app-based ecosystem, the streaming has become customized. The day matches will begin at 3:30 pm IST. The first match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight between CSK and KKR. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The 2022 Tata IPL will only be played across Mumbai and Pune. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But before that, IPL 2022 will bring two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants to the table. Among the ten teams, 70 group matches will be played before proceeding ahead.

The ten teams include:

1: Chennai Super Kings (winners of 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2: Delhi Capitals (still to win)

4: Kolkata Knight Rider (won in 2012, 2014) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5: Lucknow Super Giants (new)

6: Mumbai Indians (won in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020)

7: Punjab Kings (still to win) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8: Rajasthan Royals (won the opening trophy in 2008)

9: Royal Challengers Bangalore (still to win)

10: Sunrisers Hyderabad (won in 2016) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are changes in the captainship as well for the IPL 2022. Here are these:

1: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)- Captain- Ravindra Jadeja

2: Delhi Capitals (DC)- Captain- Rishabh Pant {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3: Gujarat Titans (GT)- Captain- Hardik Pandya

4: Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR)- Captain- Shreyas Iyer

5: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)- Captain- KL Rahul {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6: Mumbai Indians (MI)- Captain- Rohit Sharma

7: Punjab Kings- Captain- Mayank Agarwal

8: Rajasthan Royals (RR)- Captain- Sanju Samson {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)- Captain- Virat Kohli

10: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)- Captain- Kane Williamson

Where to watch Tata IPL 2022: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata IPL 2022 matches will be streamed via Disney+ Hotstar in India. For the Jio users, these matches are also available on JioTV app.

For the TV enthusiasts, the Tata IPL 2022 can be watches across Star Sports network that includes, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The live commentary can be heard in Hindi and English.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}