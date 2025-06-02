Sovereign clouds are gathering; these two are the first off the block
India's push for a digital infrastructure isolated from global networks is fuelling a boom in sovereign cloud services, creating a multi-billion-dollar opportunity for local tech players. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Google's India unit are emerging as early movers in this arena, attracting steady interest from government agencies keen to secure sensitive data on domestic platforms.