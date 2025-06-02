“Adopting sovereign cloud platforms is not a matter of replacing global cloud services from the US Big Tech. There are certain sensitive data requirements for which you need cloud services offered by Indian companies. This would ensure that this data is stored in India, without the risk of it being shared with other geographies by any particular party. This, however, does not mean that every cloud deployment and contract will be replaced, and hyperscalers will have enough space to provide their services to the Indian government agencies and ministries," the official said.