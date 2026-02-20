Anthropic and OpenAI are the new darlings of Indian IT
Jas Bardia , Shouvik Das 5 min read 20 Feb 2026, 05:50 am IST
TCS and Infosys’s partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic could prove a win-win for India’s under-pressure technology sector and the fast-growing AI firms.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd’s partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic could prove a win-win for India’s under-pressure technology sector and the fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) firms. The tie-ups echo earlier strategic pivots that powered expansion in enterprise software two decades ago and cloud services a decade later.
