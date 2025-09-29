Tech influencer warns about rapidly advancing AI tools: ‘Scams are only going to get more creative’

Tech influencer Varun Mayya has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat of Artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes, highlighting the growing difficulty in distinguishing between real and synthetic media. He emphasized that as AI technology advances, these deceptive tools are becoming more sophisticated, making it increasingly challenging for the public to discern authenticity.

Advertisement

"Once this tech becomes real-time and even faster to generate, these scams are only going to get more creative," Mayya cautioned. His remarks underscore the urgency of addressing the rapid development of artificial intelligence tools capable of creating highly realistic fake content.

Advertisement

The proliferation of deepfakes has already led to significant incidents. For instance, scammers have used AI-generated videos to impersonate public figures, promoting fraudulent investment schemes.

Increasing realism of AI-generated media The challenge lies in the increasing realism of these AI-generated videos. As one observer noted, "It looks AI generated for sure. But in upcoming time, it would look real." This sentiment reflects growing concerns about the potential for deepfakes to become indistinguishable from genuine content, posing risks to personal security and public trust.

The growing challenge (Wan 2.2) The core challenge, as highlighted by Mayya is the unprecedented realism achieved by modern AI-generated content. The speed and sophistication of deepfake generation are nearing a critical inflection point.

Advertisement

"Wan 2.2" in the context of the Varun Mayya warning refers to a highly advanced, state-of-the-art AI video generation model.

Here is a breakdown of what Wan 2.2 is, based on the context of the deepfake discussion:

Developer: It was released by Alibaba's Tongyi Lab.

Purpose: It is an open-source model used for Text-to-Video (T2V) and Image-to-Video (I2V) generation.

Significance to deepfakes: Wan 2.2 is a major advancement that addresses previous limitations of AI video, specifically in areas that make content look more real and controllable. This is why it is cited in the context of deepfake concerns:

It allows for precise control over elements like lighting, composition, and camera movement, making the generated video look professionally shot and highly realistic.

Advertisement

It is trained on a massive, high-quality dataset, allowing it to generate more complex, smooth, and natural motion, which is crucial for convincing deepfakes.

It uses a sophisticated architecture to enhance the quality and efficiency of the video generation, resulting in superior output.

Also Read | Google NotebookLM custom reports solve the executive's data dilemma

Social Media reactions Mayya's warning has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with users expressing concern over the rapid advancement of AI-generated content.

A user questioned the ethical implications of AI content creation: “The people funding the deepfake advancements need to be stopped. There's no valid reason to be developing them to this level.”

A social media user suggested regulatory measures to curb misuse: “There should be a stricter rule for AI video generators to have a logo, created by AI. That will help people understand what they are seeing is not REAL!! Varun, you should start this campaign and we all will support you!”

Advertisement

“Go to basic and shut the internet,” another user commented, reflecting frustration over the proliferation of AI-generated content.

Another said as AI video and image generation improves, public awareness and regulations will be key to preventing scams and protecting individuals’ identities.