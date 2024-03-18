Tech Job Seekers Without AI Skills Face a New Reality: Lower Salaries and Fewer Roles
SummaryThe IT job market in the U.S. is expected to shrink by another 20,000 to 30,000 jobs in 2024, while AI accelerates automation of some tech jobs
The rise of artificial intelligence is affecting job seekers in tech who, accustomed to high paychecks and robust demand for their skills, are facing a new reality: Learn AI and don’t expect the same pay packages you were getting a few years ago.
