Tech Job Seekers Without AI Skills Face a New Reality: Lower Salaries and Fewer Roles

There is reason for IT workers to be concerned: Layoffs in the tech sector have continued at a steady drumbeat, with Cisco planning to cut 5% of its workforce, DocuSign cutting 6% of staff, and Expedia announcing 9% staff reductions in February alone. The overall unemployment rate for IT professionals dropped from 5.5% in January to 4.3% in February, but it is still higher than the 3.9% overall U.S. unemployment rate, Janco found.