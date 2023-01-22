Tech layoffs unwind recent head-count growth, torpedo long-shot projects4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Tens of thousands of cuts have made only a dent in jobs added amid the pandemic
Google and Microsoft Corp. this past week joined other tech companies, big and small, in cutting jobs and shelving some products and projects as the industry grapples with economic turbulence.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×