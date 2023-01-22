Tech layoffs unwind recent head-count growth, torpedo long-shot projects

Some tech companies have had to do multiple rounds of layoffs, or add to planned cuts after determining they hadn’t gone far enough. Real-estate company Redfin Corp. laid off 13% of its staff in November and closed its home-flipping unit. That was after it reduced its workforce in June. Similarly, Amazon.com Inc. earlier this month said it was laying off 18,000 employees after initially planning in November to let go 10,000 people.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}