Tech Leaders Fled San Francisco During the Pandemic. Now, They’re Coming Back.
Berber Jin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Feb 2024, 03:55 PM IST
SummaryFounders and investors who ditched the Bay Area for Miami and elsewhere are returning to a boom in artificial intelligence and an abundance of tech talent.
In 2020, venture capitalist Keith Rabois urged startup founders to join him in ditching San Francisco for Miami, praising the city’s safety, lower taxes and tech-friendly mayor.
