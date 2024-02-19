Tech Leaders Fled San Francisco During the Pandemic. Now, They’re Coming Back.

Rabois, considered one of Silicon Valley’s best startup pickers, is still singing Miami’s praises, calling the city America’s “best and most influential." He said he has discovered three companies in Miami funded by Khosla that he didn’t know about previously. As for his San Francisco house, he says he has been trying to renovate it for nine years. “Since it is based in SF, it will likely take a decade to complete," he said, citing the city’s cumbersome bureaucracy.