Tech M&A Raises Fears Over Software Pricing, Bundling for CIOs

There are some areas where CIOs are eager for vendors to consolidate. Cybersecurity is one of them. According to Dominic Lajoie, CIO of AI search and personalization company Coveo, tapping fewer vendors, each of which offer more capabilities, has allowed the company to reduce its attack surface, negotiate better discounts and develop deeper expertise in the systems it does use. It’s also allowed the company to avoid sometimes high integration costs of stitching so many disparate systems together, he said.