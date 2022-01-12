Tech Mahindra has today announced collaboration with Nokia to drive 5G private wireless adoption globally. Tech Mahindra will leverage Nokia’s private wireless DAC solution for customers across industries and facilitate in automating 5G private wireless network management on a cloud, the company said.

Tech Mahindra provides services to customers, 5G enterprise solutions capabilities, such as Factory.NXT, Mining.NXT, and its domain expertise in planning, designing, deployment and management of private wireless networks for enterprises, combined with Nokia’s flagship offering for Private Wireless Networks – Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) will benefit enterprise customers and accelerate adoption of transformative network technologies like 5G, across the globe, they added.

Together, this will enable end-to-end IT/OT transformation for customers across industries and sectors such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, oil & gas, logistics, smart agriculture, and entertainment to scale productivity, enhance efficiency, and implement new revenue streams.

Tech Mahindra’s Enterprise Network Services cover the entire network stack and support new age technologies to help enterprises gear up for a complete digital transformation.

It offers an easy-to-use self-service interface for network management tasks, addition or remotion of devices and features, real-time information on Nokia DAC manager with the status and utilization of network and devices as well as radio network and edge cloud health. Nokia DAC also enables access to other network management and operations solutions and integration with 3rd party applications via well-defined application program interfaces (APIs).

Manish Mangal, Global Head of 5G & Network Services Business, Tech Mahindra, said, “5G adoption has become critical for enterprises to achieve the next level of industrial automation and digital transformation that enable higher level of productivity and reduce operational complexity and costs. We are pleased to partner with Nokia as we continue to build 5G ecosystem, and drive innovation and growth in the future. We are committed to help customers achieve their “enterprise of the future" vision."

Chris Johnson, Head of Global Enterprise Business for Nokia said: “Nokia has supported the digital transformation of over 380 enterprises globally with our private wireless offerings. We are excited to collaborate with Tech Mahindra to bring our global private wireless expertise to upgrade their offering and customer experience worldwide".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.