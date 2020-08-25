The legal battle between Apple Inc. and the creator of “Fortnite" is doing more than just fraying a nearly decadelong relationship. It is also prompting other tech heavyweights such as Microsoft Corp. to step in, as the feud has escalated to a point where it could upend business at makers of videogames, Hollywood productions and virtual-reality simulations.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, earlier this month threatened to pull Epic Games Inc.’s developer credentials—which are required to release software on Apple devices—after Epic introduced a way to buy virtual goods within the popular videogame that skirts Apple’s 30% commission on in-app purchases. The restriction would leave Epic unable to update “Fortnite" on iPhones and iPads—as well as its Unreal Engine, a software suite used to build mobile games among other apps and to create complex video effects and animations.

Epic appeared on course to win a partial reprieve on Monday when a judge hearing the company’s lawsuit against Apple said she was inclined to maintain its access to the tech giant’s tools for software developers but that “Fortnite" would remain out of the App Store. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said she would make a formal ruling soon.

“Apple has a reputation of going the distance," Judge Gonzalez Rogers said during the hearing, which was conducted over Zoom. “It’s not surprising that they acted the way they did here, but as I said I think they overreached."

The dispute has wider implications for the $120 billion global market for mobile apps, as it could upend how app stores and developers divvy up sales for paid downloads and virtual goods—or how apps accept payments all together.

At the hearing, lawyers for Epic sought to cast Apple as monopolistic in how it controls the App Store, while the Cupertino, Calif., iPhone maker described the software developer as willfully breaching a contract and placing its customers in the middle of the dispute.

“Apple is simply enforcing legitimate business provisions in its contracts for legitimate business purposes," said Richard Doren, an attorney for Apple, during Monday’s hearing.

Apple and Alphabet Inc.-owned Google pulled “Fortnite" from the App Store and Google Play, respectively, on Aug. 13 saying Epic violated their app marketplace rules. Epic responded by suing both companies.

Apple has said Epic’s unauthorized move to allow in-app payments could present a security issue for the App Store. However, Epic attorney Katherine Forrest said Apple allows multiple payment types on in-app purchases of physical goods without raising concerns about security issues. “If there was, then those things would not be able to happen," she said.

Microsoft earlier placed its support behind Epic’s motion, saying in a court filing Sunday that it uses Unreal’s tools for the mobile game “Forza Street" and that restrictions on Epic could hamper its game-development business.

Earlier this month, Microsoft criticized Apple after the company declined to put its new game-streaming app in the App Store. In June, Microsoft President Brad Smith said during a Politico webinar that app marketplaces “have created higher walls and far more formidable gates to access to other applications than anything that existed in the industry 20 years ago."

Epic is widely known for making “Fortnite," but the company considers Unreal to be its flagship product and said in its lawsuits against Apple that losing its developer credentials would be catastrophic for its business. Unreal has been used to make videogames such as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s “PUBG Mobile" and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s “Mortal Kombat 11." The Third Floor Inc., a studio in Los Angeles, has used Unreal to produce shows such as HBO’s “Game of Thrones." Most games made with Unreal, though, are for consoles and computers.

“It’s a gun with a barrel at both ends," said Cowen analyst Doug Creutz, of the dispute between Epic and Apple. “A lot of people who use Unreal for game development and other purposes might choose to walk away from Epic, but they might instead choose to walk away from Apple."

Like its namesake car part, an engine such as Unreal is a software workhorse that helps games and special effects run. It has more than 11 million licensees across videogame, movie production, architecture, aerospace and other industries, according to Epic.

If Epic can no longer update the software tool kit within Apple’s product ecosystem, some developers say they would have to decide whether to abandon their apps, maintain them with limited ability to make changes, or recreate them using a different toolset.

That said, not every game developer depends on Apple’s ecosystem. A game-studio executive whose firm is close to completing a game using Unreal for several platforms said it would probably skip the App Store if the software engine couldn’t be updated. “For us, iOS [Apple’s mobile operating system] is additional, but if that’s your bread and butter, you’re potentially completely out in the cold," the executive said. “You just don’t want to put a target on yourself."

While Monday’s hearing was focused on Apple, Epic’s case against Google is ongoing. While the app can’t be downloaded or updated from Google Play, it remains available on Samsung’s Android app store and through Epic’s website; Apple devices allow downloads only through its own app marketplaces.

Apple and Google have said they would return “Fortnite" to their app stores if Epic removes the in-app payment system. Google hasn’t commented on the lawsuit, but said it has “consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users." According to Epic, “Fortnite" has more than 350 million players world-wide and is played across videogame consoles, computers and mobile devices.

Epic has said developers shouldn’t have to exclusively rely on Apple’s or Google’s systems to process financial transactions in apps.

