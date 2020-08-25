‘Fortnite’ maker’s Apple fight leaves some developers wary

Epic is widely known for making “Fortnite," but the company considers Unreal to be its flagship product and said in its lawsuits against Apple that losing its developer credentials would be catastrophic for its business. Unreal has been used to make videogames such as Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s “PUBG Mobile" and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s “Mortal Kombat 11." The Third Floor Inc., a studio in Los Angeles, has used Unreal to produce shows such as HBO’s “Game of Thrones." Most games made with Unreal, though, are for consoles and computers.