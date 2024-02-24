‘Gmail is here to stay,’ reacts Google, dispelling false rumours of email service's shutdown
Misinformation about Gmail shutdown circulates on social media but Google clarifies that standard @gmail service is fully operational. Tech experts address the rumours, emphasizing that Gmail will remain a reliable email platform.
In response to widespread rumours circulating on social media, Google has officially debunked claims that its popular email service, Gmail, is facing imminent shutdown. A screenshot that gained traction online alleged that Gmail would be "sunsetted" on August 1, 2024, prompting concerns about the discontinuation of email services.